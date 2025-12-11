Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Forestar Group Inc $FOR

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 47,923 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Forestar Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Forestar Group Price Performance

NYSE:FOR opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.59 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.