EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $1.46 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.16.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $300.10 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.