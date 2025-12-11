Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746,755 shares during the period. Carlyle Group accounts for 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $97,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

