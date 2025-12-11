Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires 138,123 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation $NMFC

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,123 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance makes up about 1.6% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.1% during the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In other news, EVP Adam B. Weinstein acquired 49,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 652,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,474.70. This represents a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 106,691 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,437.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,370,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,746,981.46. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, New Street Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

