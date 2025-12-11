Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $128.11 Million Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,904 shares during the period. Granite Construction accounts for about 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $128,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 64.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

GVA opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.33. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $112.17.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.14. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Granite Construction news, Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $801,221.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,977.38. This represents a 42.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

