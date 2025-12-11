Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 24,714 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,714 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $64,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 50.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,936,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of WTFC opened at $141.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $141.69.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 18.85%. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.