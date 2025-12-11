Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 4,153 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology comprises about 0.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $90,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price objective on Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $304.12 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $342.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $1,252,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,072.50. This trade represents a 28.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

