Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,365,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,780 shares during the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems comprises about 0.7% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $80,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,880 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $41,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $48,138,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 81.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,402,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,025 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,384.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 669,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 654,094 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.94 and a beta of 1.62. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $38.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

