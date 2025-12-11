Mattel, Inc. $MAT is Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,980,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,916 shares during the quarter. Mattel makes up 1.6% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $177,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,994,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after acquiring an additional 221,336 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 511.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 418,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 350,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,651,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mattel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cfra Research downgraded Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

