Dearborn Partners LLC Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $614.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.95 and a 200-day moving average of $457.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $617.23.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 target price (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.16.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,457,335.17. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.44, for a total value of $5,714,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,692,062.40. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,061 shares of company stock valued at $41,949,366. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

