XPO, Inc. $XPO is Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,232 shares during the quarter. XPO comprises 1.3% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $143,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 35.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of XPO by 46.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $150.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.03.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

