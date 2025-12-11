Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS is Concorde Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Concorde Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222,374 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 9.3% of Concorde Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $32.38 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

