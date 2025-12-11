Dearborn Partners LLC Has $27.35 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $27,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 384,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,681,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,237,985,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,569,000 after acquiring an additional 51,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $370.81 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.40 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.01 and its 200-day moving average is $429.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

