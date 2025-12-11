Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,535 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $37,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,723,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,607,453,000 after acquiring an additional 335,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,476,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 108,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 122,990 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,822,000 after buying an additional 415,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,595,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,900,000 after buying an additional 80,527 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $253.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $278.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $261.58.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

