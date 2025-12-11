Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Position Increased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,218,000 after acquiring an additional 777,619 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TXN opened at $181.67 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

