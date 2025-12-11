Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,960,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139,349 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of indie Semiconductor worth $63,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 456.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,702,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,435 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,361,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,115,049 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,160,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after buying an additional 536,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 309.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 551,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 416,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $968.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 66.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 13,065 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $46,250.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 148,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,380.20. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,005 shares in the company, valued at $351,578.70. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,039,088 shares of company stock worth $4,454,173. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

