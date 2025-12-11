EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor comprises about 2.2% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 242.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.07, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.73. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $81.23.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,654.35. This trade represents a 7.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $257,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,296.48. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $830,002 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

