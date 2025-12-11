Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG) vs. HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Financial Analysis

Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG – Get Free Report) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Options Media Group and HealthStream”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Options Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HealthStream $291.65 million 2.46 $20.01 million $0.68 35.62

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Options Media Group.

69.6% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of HealthStream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Options Media Group and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Options Media Group N/A N/A N/A HealthStream 6.93% 5.82% 4.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Options Media Group and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Options Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 HealthStream 0 3 1 0 2.25

HealthStream has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.61%. Given HealthStream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Options Media Group.

Summary

HealthStream beats Options Media Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Options Media Group

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mobile software applications in the United States and Canada. It offers PhoneGuard anti-texting software, a mobile phone control management software suite, which is designed to prevent texting and emailing while driving, as well as offers parents and employers the ability to monitor the driving habits of mobile phone users to prevent speeding. The company also provides lead generation programs to assist various businesses with customer acquisition for the products and services they are selling. Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

