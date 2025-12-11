Analyzing Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Playtika and Motorsport Games, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 6 3 0 2.33 Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.55 billion 0.64 $162.20 million $0.24 18.21 Motorsport Games $8.69 million 1.80 -$2.75 million $0.40 6.75

This table compares Playtika and Motorsport Games”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Playtika has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 3.16% -114.44% 3.23% Motorsport Games 34.24% 86.01% 42.20%

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

