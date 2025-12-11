Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $3,873,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 448,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,529,069.44. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $12,223,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,184,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,282,236.16. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 394,370 shares of company stock valued at $83,122,444 in the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reddit by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,238,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after buying an additional 2,871,232 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,357,000 after buying an additional 389,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reddit by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,481,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,819,000 after buying an additional 451,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reddit by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,846,000 after acquiring an additional 143,680 shares during the period.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $238.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.85. Reddit has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

