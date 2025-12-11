Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.3750.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EE shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Excelerate Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 3.2%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 157.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

EE stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $391.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Stories

