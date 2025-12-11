Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.0898. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.0915, with a volume of 388,909 shares changing hands.

Liquidmetal Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

