Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and traded as low as $15.32. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.5260, with a volume of 112,792 shares.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0715 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 382,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 42,858 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 23.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 27.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

