Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and traded as low as $15.32. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.5260, with a volume of 112,792 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0715 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
