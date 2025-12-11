Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.27 and traded as low as GBX 363. Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 367, with a volume of 242,163 shares traded.

Pacific Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £414.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 366.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 356.16.

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The investment trust reported GBX 4 earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Assets had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 70.84%.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

