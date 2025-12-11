Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 14.2% – Should You Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 and last traded at GBX 24.95. 8,166,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 2,677,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a report on Thursday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 66 to GBX 34 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoke has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.25.

The company has a market capitalization of £109.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.21.

