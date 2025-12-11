The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.20 and traded as low as GBX 256. The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 260, with a volume of 19,658 shares.

The Character Group Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 270.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 277.61.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc is the largest independent toy company based in the United Kingdom. We design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of toys, games and playthings. Many of our products feature or are based on popular film, television, comic and digital characters, reproduced under licence from the brand owners.

