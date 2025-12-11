Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.8370. Capstone shares last traded at $0.8838, with a volume of 293,392 shares traded.

Capstone Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Capstone Company Profile

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction.

