Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCOGet Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.47 and traded as low as GBX 132.45. Eleco shares last traded at GBX 132.45, with a volume of 24,593 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 176 price target on shares of Eleco in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.

Eleco Trading Down 0.8%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Eleco (LON:ELCOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eleco had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eleco Plc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eleco

