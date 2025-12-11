Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) were down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 112,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 427,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Down 25.0%

The company has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.