California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,424 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $39,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 253.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 202.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $295.19 on Thursday. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $230.05 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.76%.Insulet’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Insulet from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $385.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.65.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

