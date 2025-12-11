California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 160,903 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $34,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,287,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,235,000 after purchasing an additional 820,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $164,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,628,000 after buying an additional 3,748,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,628,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $115,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $273,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,004,848.62. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,277 shares of company stock worth $4,694,595. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

