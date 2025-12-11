California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,408 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $33,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 107.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 103.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $62,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.