California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Docusign were worth $28,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Docusign by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 5.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 4.1% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 9.7% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $50,459,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of DOCU opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $99.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other Docusign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $25,254.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $609,217.95. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $533,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,915.98. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,523 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.