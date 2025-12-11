Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 17,816 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 8.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $994,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,924.64. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $74,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,560. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

