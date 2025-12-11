SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,825 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,432.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,424.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $244.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 30,900.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $59.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.82.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

