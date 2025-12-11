Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $171,476.46. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 207,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,959.70. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $511,655. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

