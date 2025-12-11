Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 7,043 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 155.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in eBay by 153.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $82,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,330.72. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,102 shares of company stock worth $4,777,385. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on eBay from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

