Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 66,842 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,842 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $9,702,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 53.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPR opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.21. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $391,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,114.75. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

