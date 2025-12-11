Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $148.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $179.48. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.71.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $788,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

