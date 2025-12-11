Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,938,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,153,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,961,000 after purchasing an additional 762,468 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,935,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,306,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,451,000 after buying an additional 732,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,217,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,190,000 after buying an additional 642,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,190.52. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN opened at $168.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.27 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.Waste Connections’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

