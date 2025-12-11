California Public Employees Retirement System Has $33.89 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215,511 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $33,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 32.1% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,521,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,891,000 after acquiring an additional 171,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.8%

ORI opened at $43.62 on Thursday. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 38.80%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $297,527.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,000.50. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,862.50. This represents a 10.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORI

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.