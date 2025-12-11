Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $36,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 306.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 120.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.89.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of STLD opened at $171.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $172.94.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

