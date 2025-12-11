FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July $GJUL Stock Holdings Lowered by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,502 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJUL. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $80,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GJUL opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.53. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.44.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.