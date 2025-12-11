Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 100.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,076 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,407,000 after purchasing an additional 82,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,676,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,011,000 after purchasing an additional 528,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,723,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,959,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,848,000 after buying an additional 125,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $46.45 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $105.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

View Our Latest Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.