Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 23.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 28,769 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 189,433.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $359.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $413.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.81 and a 200 day moving average of $271.19.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $297.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.85 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 16.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on POWL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $955,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,618. This represents a 11.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

