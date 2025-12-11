Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407 shares of company stock worth $73,922. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $198.44 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.19.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

