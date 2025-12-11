Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) CEO Sells $1,482,258.08 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 19,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,482,258.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,385 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,552.40. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 24th, Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $345,950.60.
  • On Friday, October 24th, Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $422,823.46.
  • On Wednesday, September 24th, Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $461,509.92.

Life360 Stock Performance

LIF opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.12 and a beta of 3.60. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $112.54.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.26 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIF. CWM LLC grew its position in Life360 by 71.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 824.1% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Life360 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Life360 by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

