Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $869,000.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William Roberts sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 485,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,750.38. This represents a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.05. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.49 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth about $163,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

