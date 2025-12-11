TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TPVG

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.35. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

Insider Activity at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In related news, insider Sajal Srivastava purchased 47,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $325,116.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,318,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,977,078.20. This represents a 3.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Labe acquired 47,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $325,116.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,318,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,078.20. This trade represents a 3.76% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,094,234 shares of company stock worth $6,857,384. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 102,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.