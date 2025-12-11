Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target at $16.57

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.5714.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.19 and a beta of 0.46. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.The company had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 14,587 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $146,015.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,137,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,384,192.82. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $243,864.93. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 322,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,097.18. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 216,239 shares of company stock worth $2,165,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

